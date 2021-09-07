The Best Hotels to Book Near DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

If you’re in Austin to keep your eye on the ball, you’ll need a hotel close to the action. Book yours with Culture Trip, and it’s game on. Austin in Texas is hip, yes, but some of its key attractions are timeless: Texans sure love football – so much so that they won’t be sated by the NFL. That explains the popularity of college football, which is followed statewide. Since 1924, the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas has been home to the Longhorns football team. For travelers coming into town to witness a game, here are the best places to stay near this historic stadium.