Georgia Moves Up in AP Poll

As week one of the College Football season draws to a close, the Associated Press released their official top 25 poll. Georgia came into the season ranked fifth in the country, right behind Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

Following the defensive 10-3 season opener between Georgia and Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Dawgs moved up in the top 25 and are sitting behind Alabama at the No. 2 overall spot.

Alabama (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Ohio State (1-0) Oklahoma (1-0) TAMU (1-0) Clemson (0-1) Cincinnati (1-0) Notre Dame (1-0) Iowa State (1-0) Iowa (1-0)

Georgia's defense is making the headlines after a seven-sack performance while only allowing two rushing yards against a Clemson offense that looked to be one of the best heading into 2021.

The offensive struggles were not unique to the Tigers as Georgia's highly hyped quarterback JT Daniels threw for 135 yards and an interception. However, the offensive approach was cautious from Todd Monken as Georgia focused on favoring much more short-yardage passes.

Despite not being able to put a touchdown on the board offensively, Georgia imposed their will at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for much of the game. Finally, the Dawgs offense got the ball back after Clemson turned the ball over on downs with just 4 minutes to go. An obvious running situation for the Dawgs and going up against a Clemson front seven regarded as one of the best made Georgia's last few first downs to seal the game look like a momentous achievement.

Georgia's physicality on both sides of the ball proved too much for Clemson despite a lackluster offensive performance.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI