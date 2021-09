Several challenges await late summer from-shore anglers in our area. But a myriad of options and species are still available to bend the rod and grace the plate of those anglers willing to put in a little time (and sweat). Avoiding the searing heat of midday is the most obvious way to be successful. Even the fish have adapted to use the shadows of piers, bridges and pilings to avoid being eaten while looking for a meal themselves. Predatory species like speckled trout, redfish, and bluefish often hide in the shadows near the pier or jetty, or even under the bridges. And others like mangrove snapper and flounder are often found on the shadowy side of piling and rocks, waiting to ambush hapless baitfish.

HOBBIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO