The Matrix 4 uploads first footage to interactive fan site — here’s how to watch

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Matrix. It’s been nearly 18 years since the last time we plugged into that simulated reality from the Wachowski siblings, and now fans are invited to once again take the red pill through a unique and personalized first look at the fourth movie. WhatIsTheMatrix.com, an interactive...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CNET

Matrix 4 wants you to choose red or blue pill to watch movie footage

In the 1999 film The Matrix, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offers Neo (Keanu Reeves) a choice. Take the blue pill and return to what he thinks is his normal life, or take the red pill and join the rebellion against the enslaving machines. Now the website for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series, asks fans to make a similar choice.
MOVIES
bleedingcool.com

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Has Released, Watch It Right Here

The Matrix Resurrections trailer is here, and the frenzy of online reactions and dissections can begin. After making noise a couple weeks ago at CinemaCon where the first footage debuted, the trailer was released by Warner Bros. this morning, after being hyped up all week when a teaser and official social media accounts for the film popped up a few days ago. We really knew nothing about this film until we laid eyes on these first images from it this week, and to be honest: I still do not know much about it after watching this trailer. You can see for yourself down below, just watch it already.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Keanu Reeves Returns In 'The Matrix' 4 Trailer This Thursday: Watch First Footage

The Matrix 4 will be released on Thursday, and Warner Bros. has released the first footage in the form of various interactive teasers featuring the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo. Heading to thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com fans can choose between the red pill or a blue bill where a different teaser is...
MOVIES
undertheradarmag.com

Watch Neo and Trinity Return in the First Trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections”

Warner Bros. has shared the first official trailer for the highly anticipated fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. The film’s confirmed release date is December 22. Watch the trailer below. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Additional cast members include Jada Pinkett Smith,...
MOVIES
Comments / 0

