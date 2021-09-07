CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SportsTalkATL’s 2021 Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List: The top 10 and full list

By Clint Manry
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few weeks I’ve covered 20 of the 30 prospects found on our Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List. Today we’ll wrap this series up by discussing the top 10. Below you’ll find tables for each group of ten covered so far, with the final ten at the bottom. If you click on the title of each table it will direct you to that particular post regarding those ten players. You can also find a list of all 30 players at my personal blog, Braves Farm, linked here. This final update to the Top 30 will likely serve as our rankings until pre-season 2022, though I’ll continue to provide monthly check-ins on these players for the rest of the current season (currently underway for August), as well as any updates regarding promotions, trades… etc.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Don’t be surprised to see Kyle Muller soon

The Braves have a battle for the final spot in the rotation. They gave the first opportunity to the more consistent Drew Smyly. He’s been nothing special in his first season with the Braves, but you usually know what you’re going to get when he’s on the bump. Plus, Alex Anthopoulos also handed him $11 million this past offseason for just this year, which shouldn’t play a factor, but it usually does. However, after an abysmal outing against the Dodgers — one that featured four home runs in the first three innings — Smyly was relegated to the bullpen in favor of Touki Toussaint.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Freddie Freeman comments on what he said to Juan Soto and Davey Martinez

Amid last night’s loss to the Nationals, there were some theatrics to begin the game. In the bottom half of the first inning, Washington held nothing back and threw at Freddie Freeman not once but two times, leading to the ejection of Sean Nolin after just eight pitches. If you missed it last night, here is how it went down.
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Cole a go, Greinke returns, Brewers make pitch

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), pushed back because of left hamstring tightness, is set to start on six days’ rest at Baltimore. Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Brian Snitker provides update on Stephen Vogt

As I reported earlier, the Braves have placed Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL with right hip inflammation. In a corresponding move, William Contreras is re-joining the major league club. However, we do have some promising news regarding Vogt’s injury. It initially looked to be season ending, but Brian Snitker said before tonight’s game that it isn’t nearly as serious as anticipated.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: What does a Dansby Swanson contract extension look like?

The Braves have one big player they must retain this offseason, the 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman. I still have faith that gets done, but who else do the Braves need to retain? Charlie Morton and Travis d’Arnaud are back, yet there are still questions surrounding Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. However, if you have a keen eye for titles, you know this article isn’t about them. It’s about one of the most polarizing players on the team, homegrown shortstop and former first overall pick Dansby Swanson.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Freddie Freeman likely to test unrestricted free agency

There would never be a bad time to announce a Freddie Freeman contract extension. He’s been the face of the Braves franchise for the better part of a decade and has only gotten better with age. However, following last night’s debacle with the Washington Nationals, there might not be a better time to announce an extension. Freeman truly is Atlanta sports’ unproblematic king, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will be hearing about a new contract with the Braves before the end of the season.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Amid a playoff race, another competition is brewing between Aces

The Braves are smack-dab in the middle of another NL East title race. Following yesterday’s win, they are now 4.5 games ahead of the Phillies with 22 games left to play. It’s the most thrilling division title race of the last four years, and perhaps it’s just what the Braves need going into the playoffs, assuming they make it. There is something to playing with your backs against the wall going into the postseason that can give a team some much-needed preparation. It’s officially scoreboard watching time, but the battle for the NL East isn’t the only competition I’ll be keeping tabs with down the stretch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Cristian Pache
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rangers: Josh Jung, OF (MLB No. 51), Triple-A Round Rock. Jung recorded a season-high four hits on Tuesday. He ended his ninth game with the Triple-A affiliate 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run. The third baseman had the Albuquerque Isotopes figured out early as the first two of his two-baggers came during the first and second innings. Jung continued to rake in the fifth and sixth frames, knocking his third double of the game and a homer respectively. He’s now slashing .305/.366/.557 on the year between Double and Triple-A. Rangers prospect stats »
MLB
Norwalk Hour

Frank Mozzicato tops this year's Top 20 prospects list of players with Connecticut ties

With no minor-league season last year, Hearst Connecticut Media’s annual top 20 prospects list of players with Connecticut ties took a hiatus. It’s back this year, and not surprisingly, there’s a new No. 1 atop the list after the Kansas City Royals surprised the baseball world by taking East Catholic lefty ace Frank Mozzicato with the seventh overall pick in July’s MLB Draft. The Royals’ gain was UConn’s loss — Mozzicato had signed to pitch with the Huskies, but found 3.55 million reasons to begin his pro career instead.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sportstalkatl.com

Ranking the Braves trade deadline acquisitions

Once again, I’m checking in on how the Braves trade deadline acquisitions have performed. If you’ve been paying attention, you know that all five of these guys have been key contributors since joining the club, almost as if Alex Anthopoulos sprinkled them with some magic juju before making each trade. So instead of simply going over their individual stats since joining the Braves, I thought it would be more fun to rank their respective impact. Like last time, there will also be a second part to this series where I go over how the players the Braves traded away have performed.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportstalkatl#Braves Farm#Game Power#Drew Waters#Era#Triple A Gwinnett#K 9 Aa Mississippi#Org#The M Braves
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Greyson Jenista wins Batter of the Week

The Braves place among MiLB.com’s Player of the Week column continues this season as Mississippi Braves slugger Greyson Jenista won Batter of the Week for last week’s performance. Jenista, 24-years-old, only played in three games last week, though he made quite the impression. The former second-round pick finished the week...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Checking in on Austin Riley’s MVP case

Another week featuring more MVP-like production from Austin Riley has people from all over beginning to jump on his bandwagon. Any honest Braves fan will tell you there’s still a gap between him and the current frontrunners, but I think it’s fair to say Riley has entered the top-five conversation.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Should the Braves even consider a Drew Smyly extension?

There is a lot of buzz among Braves fans after the team committed to Charlie Morton through 2022 over Labor Day weekend. The deal also includes the possibility for another go-round in 2023. Morton has been the signing of the offseason, but the same can’t be said about his counterpart Drew Smyly.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Way Too Early Free Agent Targets: Daniel Hudson

Welcome back to the next installment of way too early free agent targets for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves bolstered their rotation by securing Charlie Morton for at least one more year, and even though that does not mean they are done adding rotation depth, they have more pressing needs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: MLB takes action amid their investigation of Marcell Ozuna

As expected, with Marcell Ozuna’s court date concluding yesterday, Major League Baseball has launched their own investigation into the Braves outfielder. As I broke earlier yesterday, Marcell Ozuna will be entering a pre-trial diversion program that can last up to six months. If Ozuna completes his obligations early, he can have the supervision program terminated after three months. It’s unknown how long MLB will suspend Ozuna for, as I also broke over the summer, prosecutors dropped the felony charge against Ozuna after reviewing police body camera footage.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Marcell Ozuna comes to a plea agreement, where do the Braves go from here?

As I reported earlier today, Marcell Ozuna has entered a diversion program that could terminate his charges after six months. Earlier this Summer, Amy Dash and I broke the news that Ozuna had his charges reduced after prosecutors seemed to disagree with sworn police statements and bodycam footage. Ozuna was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assault (Strangulation), but that was reduced to Simple Assault (Family Violence) by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. If Ozuna meets the obligations of his diversion program, his charges will be dismissed. His attorney, Michael LaScala, said the resolution was “fair” for both the state and Ozuna.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: William Conteras re-joins the team, as Stephen Vogt hits the IL

Rightfully, I’ve been pretty critical of Stephen Vogt this season because as much grief as everyone gave Kevan Smith, Vogt had been equally as abysmal with the bat. However, Vogt had a coming-out party with the stick last night. He smacked his first extra-base hit in a Braves uniform, which was a home run, and then he followed it up with another long ball in his very next at-bat. It was the first multi-homer performance of Vogt’s career, and I was finally feeling a little better about the Braves backup catcher situation.
MLB
ESPN

Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-76, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) LINE: Tigers +133, Rays -154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy