Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction In New TikTok

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Payne took to TikTok for a funny video highlighting how One Direction felt about Zayn Malik's departure in 2015. Revealing that the video had previously been saved in his drafts after having made it "a while ago," the TikTok sees the former boy band member poke fun at the band after Malik had left. Captioning the video with "POV the meeting after zayn quit," Payne utilizes the popular audio, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?" to laugh at the band.

