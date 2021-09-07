CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

A Lynn block party to mark Lucille Wine Shop’s anniversary and to do some good

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome to a block party. It’s a summer tradition, or marking the end of summer, to gather on the street and celebrate your neighborhood or a community you’d like to get to know. And that might be Lynn, once an industrial city with a revitalizing downtown and only 13 miles north of Boston. On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., in front of Lucille Wine Shop & Tasting Room, owner Sarah Marshall is throwing Bubbles & Brats block party to recognize the shop’s first anniversary and to raise money for Girls Inc., a nonprofit that runs programs to help girls succeed. It’s also a ticketed event ($75), and Marshall has collaborated with local small businesses to supply food and drinks. This is not your typical block party fare: Expect champagne, European-style sausages, breads from Lynn pasta maker Durum, charcuterie boards, beers crafted by Lynn’s Bent Water Brewing Co., and more. High-top tables will transform the street, and music by jazz ensemble Swingin’ Bridges will fill the air. “It will be worth venturing out to Lynn,” says Marshall. Lucille Wine Shop, 776 Washington St., 781-584-4695. The party is on the corner of Washington and Sagamore. For tickets, visit the store or go to store.lucillewineshop.com. A portion of ticket sales and a percentage of the sales from the day will go to Girls Inc. of Lynn.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Lifestyle
City
Sagamore, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Lynn, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
NBC News

U.S. poverty declined overall last year due to pandemic relief, Census says

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans living in poverty declined overall during the Covid pandemic due to the massive stimulus relief measures Congress enacted at the beginning of the crisis, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty rate rose slightly in 2020 to 11.4 percent, up from a record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Food Drink#Bubbles Brats#Girls Inc#European#Durum#Bent Water Brewing Co#Swingin Bridges#Store Lucillewineshop Com
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy