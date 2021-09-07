A Lynn block party to mark Lucille Wine Shop’s anniversary and to do some good

Come to a block party. It’s a summer tradition, or marking the end of summer, to gather on the street and celebrate your neighborhood or a community you’d like to get to know. And that might be Lynn, once an industrial city with a revitalizing downtown and only 13 miles north of Boston. On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., in front of Lucille Wine Shop & Tasting Room, owner Sarah Marshall is throwing Bubbles & Brats block party to recognize the shop’s first anniversary and to raise money for Girls Inc., a nonprofit that runs programs to help girls succeed. It’s also a ticketed event ($75), and Marshall has collaborated with local small businesses to supply food and drinks. This is not your typical block party fare: Expect champagne, European-style sausages, breads from Lynn pasta maker Durum, charcuterie boards, beers crafted by Lynn’s Bent Water Brewing Co., and more. High-top tables will transform the street, and music by jazz ensemble Swingin’ Bridges will fill the air. “It will be worth venturing out to Lynn,” says Marshall. Lucille Wine Shop, 776 Washington St., 781-584-4695. The party is on the corner of Washington and Sagamore. For tickets, visit the store or go to store.lucillewineshop.com. A portion of ticket sales and a percentage of the sales from the day will go to Girls Inc. of Lynn.