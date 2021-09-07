Metro United Way's book giveaway aimed at building home libraries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro United Way wants to encourage young people to read, so the organization plans to send books directly to families. It's part of the organization's initiative called Louisville Growing Readers (LGR). According to a news release, it will help families build "in-home libraries" that will get children into the habit of reading every day. Families that take part will receive four books a week for 25 weeks during the program period.www.wdrb.com
