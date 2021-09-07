CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Metro United Way's book giveaway aimed at building home libraries

wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro United Way wants to encourage young people to read, so the organization plans to send books directly to families. It's part of the organization's initiative called Louisville Growing Readers (LGR). According to a news release, it will help families build "in-home libraries" that will get children into the habit of reading every day. Families that take part will receive four books a week for 25 weeks during the program period.

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
NBC News

U.S. poverty declined overall last year due to pandemic relief, Census says

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans living in poverty declined overall during the Covid pandemic due to the massive stimulus relief measures Congress enacted at the beginning of the crisis, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty rate rose slightly in 2020 to 11.4 percent, up from a record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Charity#Lgr#Metro United Way#Wdrb Media
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy