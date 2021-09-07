Celtics beat writer believes Ben Simmons could be moved to Boston

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock at the moment as they continue to try and figure out the Ben Simmons situation on their roster. They have a very talented player on their hands, but the situation surrounding his trade talk has grown messy and the Sixers need to move him before the season starts.

There will probably be a lot of suitors for Simmons, considering he is only 25-years old and he has an impressive resume, but his playoff struggles and his glaring weakness on the offensive end of the floor will make it tough to move him.

It seems as if his trade value has plummeted ever since he requested his trade as Philadelphia has lost its leverage in this situation. Therefore, the Sixers might make a desperate move just to get him off the roster.

One Boston Celtics beat writer believes the Celtics could make a move for Simmons if his value continues to drop. A. Sherrod Blakely joined John Zannis on the “Boston Sports Beat” podcast and stated this:

I could absolutely see it happening if the price keeps dropping. To me, it’s going to be one of those things where Ben Simmons would have to say ‘I want to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.’ Because there’s no way that they’re going to get either one of those guys, Philly that is, in exchange for Ben, it just won’t happen.

With the position that Daryl Morey and the rest of the team find themselves in, this is a move that they would probably balk at. If Philadelphia is not going to get Tatum, Brown, or even a guy like Robert Williams III, why move him to a division rival? A trade with the Celtics would not exactly make much sense for the Sixers and their future.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!