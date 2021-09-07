CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics beat writer believes Ben Simmons could be moved to Boston

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1nDU_0bozXovS00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock at the moment as they continue to try and figure out the Ben Simmons situation on their roster. They have a very talented player on their hands, but the situation surrounding his trade talk has grown messy and the Sixers need to move him before the season starts.

There will probably be a lot of suitors for Simmons, considering he is only 25-years old and he has an impressive resume, but his playoff struggles and his glaring weakness on the offensive end of the floor will make it tough to move him.

It seems as if his trade value has plummeted ever since he requested his trade as Philadelphia has lost its leverage in this situation. Therefore, the Sixers might make a desperate move just to get him off the roster.

One Boston Celtics beat writer believes the Celtics could make a move for Simmons if his value continues to drop. A. Sherrod Blakely joined John Zannis on the “Boston Sports Beat” podcast and stated this:

I could absolutely see it happening if the price keeps dropping. To me, it’s going to be one of those things where Ben Simmons would have to say ‘I want to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.’ Because there’s no way that they’re going to get either one of those guys, Philly that is, in exchange for Ben, it just won’t happen.

With the position that Daryl Morey and the rest of the team find themselves in, this is a move that they would probably balk at. If Philadelphia is not going to get Tatum, Brown, or even a guy like Robert Williams III, why move him to a division rival? A trade with the Celtics would not exactly make much sense for the Sixers and their future.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
WILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Daryl Morey
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Pairs Ben Simmons With Trae Young

For the last week or so, ever since news broke that Ben Simmons had officially requested a trade out of Philadelphia, the world has been speculating where the 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-Defensive player will end up. From the Warriors to the Timberwolves to the Kings to the Spurs...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal traded to Cs in latest AUCH piece

For the Boston Celtics and their fanbase, the approaching 2021-22 season is one filled with both mystery and opportunity. After finishing with their worst record (36-36) since 2014-15 and seeing their first Quartefinals exit since 2015-16, newly anointed President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, set out on a mission this summer to revamp and re-tool the C’s roster so that Ime Udoka has a better bunch of ballers to work with than he personally did last year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Sports#Sixers Wire
fadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blockbuster Trade Features Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two NBA All-Star-level players the last two seasons, but they have not made the playoffs because of their lack of supporting talent. However, after adding Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and some other key talents for depth, the Pelicans finally have a solid enough looking team that could compete for a playoff spot.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef

It’s been nearly 10 years since Ray Allen turned his back on the Boston Celtics to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. His ex-Celtics teammates have since held a grudge on Allen for his betrayal, but it looks like this decade-long beef could soon come to an end. Celtics icon Paul Pierce recently hinted […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy