We put the CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Accessible skincare brand CeraVe has earned a significant following for its ceramide-packed formulas beloved by dermatologists and influencers alike, and the brand's new Skin Renewing Gel Oil is a lightweight hydrator that can be used in both your daytime and nighttime skincare routine. While it has the word "oil" in its name, it's not as occlusive as traditional face oils, so it also works in the serum slot in your routine. It's a fragrance-free, non-comedogenic product that contains a mix of five different ceramides and sunflower oil, along with CeraVe's patented MVE Delivery Technology meant to continuously hydrate skin day and night.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO