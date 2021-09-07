The R. Kelly Trial Is the NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Case on Steroids
Baggy clothes. Collateral to ensure silence. Forced abortions. Mandatory trips to watch basketball games in local gyms. Strict rules—and punishment for disobedience. Over the last two weeks, jurors in the R. Kelly sex-crimes trial in Brooklyn federal court have heard a slew of allegations about a terrifying regime imposed by the disgraced singer on his employees and, most of all, young men and women he targeted for sex.
