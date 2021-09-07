The R. Kelly Trial Is the NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Case on Steroids

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage. The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.

