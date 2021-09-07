How I Found Joy At Jazzercise

"You see her in various stages of her pregnancy, dressed in loose jumpers while inspecting spider-filled seed bins and church storage rooms jammed with paint cans and bleach," says Jura Koncius of Kondo's Tidying Up follow-up Netflix series. "Viewers are offered bits of her own home life as she gardens and folds clothes with her daughters. She says she tries to teach her children to have love and respect for things. There is no sign of some of her more controversial decluttering ideas, such as blindfolding stuffed animals before getting rid of them or cutting photos out of coffee-table books before tossing them. Instead, she focuses on general advice, such as storing items vertically in boxes, so you can see them, and keeping useful items on your desk to help increase your motivation. She does perform a little ceremony with a tuning fork to purify each space before tidying, which you may or may not think is a bit over the top. She also suggests that burning incense or adding crystals, candles and flowers can bring good karma." ALSO: Marie Kondo discusses filming Sparking Joy with less time and fewer crew members due to the pandemic.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO