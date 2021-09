Looking at each division race plus the Wild Card chase, it looks like there are still three that are up for grabs: the NL West and both Wild Cards. In the NL, the club that doesn’t win the West among the Giants and Dodgers will get that first Wild Card spot, but the second one is far from decided, with the Reds, Padres, Cardinals, Phillies and maybe the Mets still sniffing around.

