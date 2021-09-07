It Appears Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Has Signed With WWE

While it seems the floodgates have opened and numerous WWE stars have made their way to AEW, IMPACT, and other rival promotions lately, WWE has added a big get to start working towards their future. According to reports, Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed a contract with WWE to begin his pro-wrestling career. Steveson was arguably the hottest prospect around wrestling since winning the men's 125kg class freestyle wrestling gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games last month, with WWE, AEW, and UFC all showing interest in Steveson and trying to sign him after he announced he wanted to start a pro-wrestling and pro-fighting career after his Olympic glory.