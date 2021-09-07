CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Who Do You Fear?

By Pastor Jason Katen
VOICE of the Valley
 6 days ago

This Saturday, we commemorate yet another anniversary of the lives that were lost in the attack on America by terrorist on 9/11 of 2001. Since then, things have never been the same as a nation. In some ways that change was good as people began to think about life more selflessly, and about God more seriously and reverently. Yet all this is far gone today, as we have all but forgotten God as a nation.

