DRECORDS releases CHINTAMANI GANESHA by DALER MEHNDI to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

This is the season when we hear lively tunes replete with ringing bells, the thumping of drums, the divine conch, and an oboe-like nadaswaram reverberating through the air. The entire environment throughout September gets ready to welcome Ganesha to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that marks the birth (re-birth) of Lord Ganesh. The pandemic has slowly blunted all hopes, but as they say, each festival brings with it an opportunity to tackle old miseries and build new hopes.