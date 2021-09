Match Group has about 400 employees in Texas. The company is based in Dallas and operates all your favorite hookup apps, including Tinder, Hinge, PlentyOfFish, BLK, and Chispa. Last night, the company’s CEO, Shar Dubey, sent a note to the company saying that she personally will start a fund to support employees who are forced to seek abortions outside the state as a result of SB 8, which went into effect yesterday. Dubey, an immigrant from India, wrote, “[A]s a Texas resident, I am shocked that I now live in a state where women’s reproductive laws are more regressive than most of the world, including India.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO