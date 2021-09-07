CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Browne calls fighters complaining about pay ‘whiny little b*tches’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Browne thinks the latest wave of fighter pay complaints is much ado about nothing. The former UFC heavyweight took a strong stance in support of the promotion’s business practices on a recent episode of his Tough Business podcast that featured an interview with UFC President Dana White. Browne competed for the UFC from 2010-2017, compiling a 9-7-1 record and earning notable victories over Matt Mitrione, Brendan Schaub, Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Stefan Struve.

