A Waverly man who was facing multiple felony charges following an incident on June 9 changed his plea and has been sentenced by the court to spend some time in state prison. According to a probable-cause statement, a Waverly Police officer responded to a physical disturbance in the area of Old Bridge Road near Thomas Drive. During the investigation, it was determined that there was cause to arrest Brandon Shackelford.

WAVERLY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO