In the Season 17 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a whole lotta salt was poured into a very fresh wound. Amelia didn’t just reject Link’s proposal of marriage, EP Meg Marinis reminds TVLine, “she said no to his proposal in front of three children with multiple rings on a beach. “So we’re not skipping any sort of conversation about how he feels about that” as Season 18 begins (on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9/8c). “They’re going to have to figure it out,” she adds, “because they still very much have love for each other. But he’s also very, very hurt.” On the...

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO