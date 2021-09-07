City of Chamberlain, Edmunds Central School District among SD organizations receiving Wellmark Foundation Small MATCH grants
The Wellmark Foundation has notified six South Dakota organizations they will receive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants. The grantees are planning projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity or access to nutritious foods. “The Wellmark Foundation...drgnews.com
Comments / 0