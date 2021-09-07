CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

New Goodwill store to open in Pikeville later this year

By Nicole Ziege @NicoleZiege
Appalachian News-Express
Appalachian News-Express
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials have shared more information on the larger Goodwill retail store that is currently being constructed in Pikeville. Goodwill’s new 10,000-square-foot retail store will be located along Lee Avenue across from the Pike County Public Library, and it will replace the smaller store that was located in Coal Run. The new Goodwill store will offer a selection of clothing, accessories and various household items, and it will feature a drive-through component along the side of the building, where members of the community can come and drop off gently used items for donations.

news-expressky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Appalachian News-Express

PPD: Pike woman was DUI with kids in vehicle

A Pike woman was arrested recently on charges that she was driving under the influence of alcohol with her three small children in her vehicle. According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Amanda Lowe, she responded on Sept. 6 to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. 23 northbound. An off-duty officer called in the complaint, the citation said, and told dispatch the vehicle was “all over the roadway.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Tour groups continue to visit Pikeville

Tour groups continue to come into the area as the fall season is about to begin. One of those groups came through Pikeville on Labor Day and according to Tony Tackett, Pike County Tourism executive director, it’s been a busy year thus far. “The ultimate goal is to lift up...
PIKEVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, KY
Pike County, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Pikeville, KY
Pikeville, KY
Business
Appalachian News-Express

Multiple rescues keep Pikeville FD busy

The Pikeville Fire Department is always busy either answering calls for service or with training. But the past 60 days have been exceptionally busy as crews have responded to multiple rescue calls. According to Pikeville Fire Department Chief Patrick Bentley, the department has responded to high water and high angle...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Power up the pantry event held

Kentucky Power, along with several partners hosted a day-long food drive Aug. 26 at several locations throughout Eastern Kentucky. The purpose of ‘Power up the pantry’ was to help replenish supplies at area food banks. The donations raised will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and communities served by Facing Hunger...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Beshear announces new COVID-19 testing site at PMC

On Aug. 26 during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced the locations of four COVID-19 Community Testing Sites in some of Kentucky’s hardest-hit areas, with one of those being Pikeville Medical Center (PMC). Beshear stressed the need for increased testing capabilities, explaining that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwill Store#Retail Store#New Goodwill#Goodwill Industries#Goodwillky Org
Appalachian News-Express

Thanksgiving discussed during Coal Run meeting

Although it’s August, the City of Coal Run commissioners heard a presentation regarding this year’s Thanksgiving dinner for residents in need. A representative from One Church, Eddie Greenhill informed the commission about the number of dinners the organization is planning this year to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have a Thanksgiving meal.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Pikeville sees population growth in 2020 census

The 2020 U.S. Census revealed that City of Pikeville’s population increased in the last decade by more than 12 percent, outpacing projections for the city’s population growth. In the last decade, Pikeville’s population has increased by an additional 851 residents, resulting in the city now being the home of 7,754...
PIKEVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Appalachian News-Express

New treatment center opens in Elkhorn City

A new residential treatment center has recently opened in Pike County that focuses on treatment and recovery for women who are battling addiction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Aug. 17 for the Judi Patton Center for Families, a new female-only substance abuse disorder residential treatment facility that is operated by WestCare and is located at 5971 Poor Bottom Road in Elkhorn City. WestCare is a faith-based, behavioral health and human services non-profit organization that has provided services to help substance abuse and homelessness in Eastern Kentucky throughout the past 16 years.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Appalachian News-Express

EC council discusses ambulance service

During the Aug. 10 regular meeting of the Elkhorn City Council, Mayor Mike Taylor updated the council on the efforts to get an ambulance service in the city. “We’ve been moving on several fronts to get an ambulance service back in Elkhorn City,” Taylor said. “We’ve talked with the Fleming-Neon ambulance service and we’re looking at a certificate of need.”
ELKHORN CITY, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Appalachian News-Express

Pikeville, KY
729
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Conscience of Eastern Kentucky located in Pikeville.

 http://news-expressky.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy