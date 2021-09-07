New Goodwill store to open in Pikeville later this year

Officials have shared more information on the larger Goodwill retail store that is currently being constructed in Pikeville. Goodwill’s new 10,000-square-foot retail store will be located along Lee Avenue across from the Pike County Public Library, and it will replace the smaller store that was located in Coal Run. The new Goodwill store will offer a selection of clothing, accessories and various household items, and it will feature a drive-through component along the side of the building, where members of the community can come and drop off gently used items for donations.