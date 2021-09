DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant has a brand new location in the Gaslamp. The family business all started when Salvatore Nicolosi emigrated from Sicily to America in 1906. Salvatore and his wife, Francesca, opened their first restaurant in 1952 in Mission Hills, and with that, it became an instant success. After Salvatore passed in 1954, the restaurant was taken over by his family. Nicolosi’s now has two locations in San Diego and they’ve continued to bring the same family recipes to their customers. If you’re looking for true Italian cuisine look no further.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO