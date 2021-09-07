Mass. Nursing Assistant Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Elderly Women
A nursing assistant was in court Tuesday to face charges he sexually assaulted two elderly woman at Massachusetts nursing homes where he was working overnight shifts. A grand jury in Worcester County had indicted Charles Wachira, a 40-year-old from Lowell, on charges including indecent assault and battery on an elder, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 1