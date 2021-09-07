CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Mass. Nursing Assistant Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Elderly Women

By Asher Klein
nbcboston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nursing assistant was in court Tuesday to face charges he sexually assaulted two elderly woman at Massachusetts nursing homes where he was working overnight shifts. A grand jury in Worcester County had indicted Charles Wachira, a 40-year-old from Lowell, on charges including indecent assault and battery on an elder, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Wakefield, MA
The Hill

Washington ramps up security ahead of Sept. 18 rally

Taking no chances, Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials are ramping up security measures ahead of Saturday’s rally in Washington to support the pro-Trump insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol earlier in the year. Security officials and congressional leaders appeared to be blindsided by the riot of Jan. 6, when...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Knollwood Nursing Center#Cna

Comments / 0

Community Policy