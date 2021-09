JACKSON (September 20, 2021) – The Jackson County Michigan Historical Society is pleased to announce that it recently received a $10,000 grant from the Michigan Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. “Not only will this grant empower our fledgling society to have a significant positive impact on Jackson, but the grant award reflects the degree of confidence the state has in our organization,” said JCMHS President Maurice Imhoff.

