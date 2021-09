Michael Strahan and Men’s Wearhouse teamed up to design custom-made suits for Jackson State University’s football team. With fellow NFL legend Deion Sanders as the new head coach, Strahan was happy to help the HBCU get the recognition and resources they deserve. As an HBCU alum of Texas Southern University, Strahan was “extremely happy” to see Sanders take on his first collegiate head coach position at a historically Black college and was eager to help in any way he could.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO