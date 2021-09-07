HEALTH MINUTE: COVID BOOSTER WATCH & WHAT TO KNOW

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s another grim milestone: more than 40-million Covid-19 cases. Four million of those from the last month alone. Cases are more than 300 times higher than Labor Day last year. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the key to slowing the spread is getting the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves and further protecting those vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine with boosters.

