Thurston County Sees 15 New COVID Deaths, 693 New Cases In One Week

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the county during the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

The reported deaths included men and women in the age range of 50 to 89. The additional deaths brought Thurston County’s total to 135 as of Sept. 6, with one death yet to be finalized in the count, according to the health department.

The department also reported 693 new COVID-19 infections during the same timeframe.

The running total for infections throughout the pandemic in the county lands at 15,426 as of Sept. 6.

This marks the fifth straight week of over 670 new cases a week.

By comparison, the highest number of new cases reported in a single week was 485 during the week of Dec. 7-13, 2020.

The percent of those infected with COVID-19 who have died stands at 1 percent for the county, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Out of the 15,426 total county cases reported by Sept. 6, patients who have recovered or are recovering increased to 13,619, according to the health department.

Since last reported, there have been 44 new hospitalizations in Thurston County, according to DOH, making the total number since the start of the pandemic land at 992 as of Sept. 2.

Health care workers have administered a total of 319,422 vaccine doses countywide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. That’s less than 3,000 new vaccine doses administered since reported last week.

In neighboring Pierce County, 23 new deaths were reported and new cases have increased to 640.8 per 100,000 population as reported during the 14-day period between Aug. 12-25, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The total number of cases in the county reached 63,995 as of Aug. 30 with 680 deaths.

In Washington state, as of Aug. 2, there were 515,410 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 60,080 probable cases, a total of 32,236 people have been hospitalized due to the illness, and 6,691 people have died, according to DOH. The statewide rate of those who have died after contracting the virus stands at 1.2 percent. And about 8.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Nationwide, as of press deadline, there were 39,831,318 total cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s almost 1 million more cases since last reported a week ago. There were 644,848 confirmed deaths and about 374.4 million doses of vaccines were administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New cases over the last 30 days have continued on an upward trajectory, CDC graphs indicated.

The DOH said the drug ivermectin should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

An antiparasitic drug used commonly in humans and animals, ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of some parasitic worms, external parasites and skin conditions.

It is, however, ineffective against treating COVID-19, the release stated, and is potentially dangerous for that use.

“Drugs prescribed for animals are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals and therefore may be toxic to humans,” the release stated. “The FDA has received multiple reports of people who were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses. In July 2021, poison control centers across the country reported a five-fold increase in the number of calls for human exposure to ivermectin.”