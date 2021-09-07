New motorcycle racing class is reviving sport, interest in fabrication skills
People who enjoy motorcycle racing probably remember the old Pro Mod class. Competing in a racing series organized by AMA/Prostar, this class of motorcycles was either modified or custom-built for drag racing in quarter-mile contests. One such bike was designed and built from scratch back in 1996. The designers and fabricators were Bruce Van Sant and Rusty Kramer, two hobby metalworkers and racing enthusiasts.www.thefabricator.com
