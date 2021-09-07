CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Discover Pass Will Be Needed on State Lands Sept. 25

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
Visitors can enter state lands without a Discover Pass on Saturday, Sept. 25 to recognize National and Washington Public Lands Day.

The pass free day applies to all visitor parking on Washington Department of Natural Resources lands and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands. It also includes free access to day-use areas at Washington State Parks, stated a news release.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 as the fourth Saturday in September. Then in 2019, the Washington state Legislature passed a bill proclaiming the fourth Saturday in September as Washington Public Lands Day.

Visitors are asked to be prepared and have a backup plan if their destination of choice is crowded or closed. People are also encouraged to pack out what they brought in, bring their own health and hygiene supplies, and respect all burn bans in place to reduce wildfire risk.

The remaining free days for state lands in 2021 include Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Autumn Day on Nov. 26.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

