Police ask for public's help in finding driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a body in the road near Southwest 70th Street and Douglas Place. Police said when officers arrived, they determined it was a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.www.koco.com
Comments / 0