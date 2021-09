The top Republican currently in the Senate, the Senate Minority leader, Mitch McConnell, declared on Wednesday that President Joe Biden would not be impeached in any way. He stood his ground explaining that the president was not going to be removed from office with a slightly democratic Senate and a Democratic house. He said it wasn't going to happen. This was after he was asked by some reporters at an event in his home state if the president's actions and inaction should trigger his impeachment. He also suggested that such behavior in the country should be adjusted at the ballot box, vehemently stating that there was going to be an impeachment.

