Franklin County, KS

Franklin Co. good samaritans donate over 28 boxes of supplies for Afghan refugees

Ottawa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Countians have donated nearly 30 boxes of humanitarian supplies to Afghan refugees in the past week, County Sheriff Jeff Richards is proud to announce. Richards said he got the idea to donate items to refugees after speaking with a military friend of his who told him about the evacuation in Afghanistan. He decided to enlist the help of his deputies and other Sheriff's Office employees. "When you get into the kind of work we're in, we're all about serving people, and I did not want to cheat everybody else out of the opportunity to help out," Richards explained. Staff members spread the word to their friends and family, and a week later, 28 boxes filled with food, hygiene products, blankets, and other essentials were ready to be shipped to Air Force bases in Afghanistan and refugee camps in Texas and New Mexico.

www.ottawaherald.com

