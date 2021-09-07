Four-day COVID update adds 40 cases, one death to Avoyelles Parish totals
For the first time in well over a month, Avoyelles Parish had what could be considered a relatively "good report" in its COVID-19 update from the state. With 1,412 test results over the four-day period covering Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday reports, Avoyelles had only 40 new cases of COVID and one additional death. The overall positive rate for the report was 2.8 percent -- the lowest the parish has had since the "fourth wave" crashed ashore in mid-July. That is is significantly better than had been feared. With the parish's per-day rate in the 40-to-50 range recently, a 150-case increase with multiple deaths was considered likely.www.avoyellestoday.com
