Due to the holiday weekend, Tox-away Day for Rush County residents will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Smiley Avenue Disposal Center. The next mobile pantry will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This will not be a drive-through. Please bring your boxes, wagons or carts because this will be a walk-thru.

RUSH COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO