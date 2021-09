Goblin , Josh Malerman (Earthling 978-0-9962118-5-7, $50.00, 376pp, hc) October 2017. (Del Rey 978-0-593-23780-3, $28.00, 416pp, hc) May 2021. Cover by Deena Warner. With Goblin, Josh Malerman joins the select group of authors who have given readers a memorable fictional town that will forever mark a spot in the literary map of our minds. Like Gabriel García Márquez’s Macondo or Stephen King’s Castle Rock, Malerman’s Goblin feels like a real place, complete with a complicated, bloody history that mirrors that of many other towns, as well as residents that bring it to life. Also, just like those other towns, Goblin is a place in which magic is real and strange things happen.

