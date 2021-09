Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1433115662256324611. Freeman was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was once considered the future of the Broncos’ backfield. However, he ended up being outplayed by Phillip Lindsay — an undrafted rookie in 2018 — and found himself even further down the depth chart after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. The team then used a second-round pick in 2021 on Javonte Williams, which made Freeman expendable. He was released on Wednesday after the team claimed a few players on waivers and needed to open up a roster spot.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO