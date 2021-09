Steam has received a major update with important changes. From now on, all users of the platform can enjoy improvements that make it easier to manage downloads and disk space. Steam Deck has undoubtedly been the pride and joy of Valve in recent months, but the company by no means forgets about the development of the store to which the console owes the name. After all, it's the functionality of Steam that will largely determine the success of the device. Valve has released a new update of the store's client, and with it significant improvements, which were tested in the beta for a long time.

