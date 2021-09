LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear-to-partly cloudy skies this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. On Tuesday, a gradual increase in low level moisture from Nicholas will bring a stray shower from one of the far outer bands, while dry air will be in place across the area throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO