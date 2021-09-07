CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DICE Nerfed First Specialist in Battlefield 2042

Cover picture for the articleAfter analyzing closed technical tests, DICE nerfed specialist Falck in Battlefield 2042 and clarifies the color symbolism of the hit indicator. We don't yet know the launch date of Battlefield 2042 beta, but DICE makes the first changes to character balance after the recent closed technical test. The firts nerf went to support specialist Maria Falck. During the playtest, her S21 pistol was found to be causing problems, and it was decided to reduce its power. After the change, she will still heal, but will not bring allies back into combat.

