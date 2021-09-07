DICE Nerfed First Specialist in Battlefield 2042

Thanks to the passion of a Skyrim fan a mod was created that enables us to have a bird companion. If you would like to have a falcon or raven as a companion in Skyrim, you should test the new Falconry mod, which introduces just that to the game. Its author is a fan of MUDs, text-based online RPGs, who while playing as a hunter had a bird companion, specifically a hawk. Driven by nostalgia, he decided to create such an option in Skyrim and the result is an early version of the mod. For a long time the creator struggled with the problem of blocking characters when visiting cities with a bird companion, but eventually the issue was fixed and the result is a properly working mod. It enables players to tame four bird species (falcon, raven, hawk, eagle), However, you can only have one flying friend at a time. You also need an amulet, which you can create from a feather of the chosen bird species (available near the White Mountain), or a book of spells, which enables you to summon the companion during battle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO