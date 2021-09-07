Cristal Law Center
A new law firm has opened in North Cape May in the Breakwater Plaza at the corner of Bayshore and Breakwater Roads. Cristal Law Center is a general practice law firm specializing in estate planning, elder care and personal injury. It handles both the financial and medical aspects of elder and estate law, from drafting wills, trusts, advance directives and powers of attorney, to conducting Medicaid planning and asset protection, to representing seniors injured by nursing home neglect or medical malpractice. Cristal Law Center is experienced in a wide array of practice areas including civil rights, DWI, expungements and commercial contracts.www.capemaycountyherald.com
