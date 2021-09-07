CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May County, NJ

Cristal Law Center

By Sponsored
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law firm has opened in North Cape May in the Breakwater Plaza at the corner of Bayshore and Breakwater Roads. Cristal Law Center is a general practice law firm specializing in estate planning, elder care and personal injury. It handles both the financial and medical aspects of elder and estate law, from drafting wills, trusts, advance directives and powers of attorney, to conducting Medicaid planning and asset protection, to representing seniors injured by nursing home neglect or medical malpractice. Cristal Law Center is experienced in a wide array of practice areas including civil rights, DWI, expungements and commercial contracts.

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Business
Cape May County, NJ
Government
NBC News

U.S. poverty declined overall last year due to pandemic relief, Census says

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans living in poverty declined overall during the Covid pandemic due to the massive stimulus relief measures Congress enacted at the beginning of the crisis, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty rate rose slightly in 2020 to 11.4 percent, up from a record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Family Law#Shopping Center#Cristal Law Center#Medicaid#Dwi#Expungements#Ada#N Cape May Nj 08204#Mvc#Dollar General
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy