Appeals court upholds decision to dismiss discrimination case from Toledo fire recruit

An appeals court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the decision by a federal judge to dismiss a discrimination case brought by a Toledo fire recruit against the city of Toledo.

Judges Joan Larsen and John Nalbandian of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati agreed that the city of Toledo did not discriminate against Major Smith III, a former Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruit. Judge Helene White dissented in some respects and agreed in others.

Earl Murry, a representative for Mr. Smith, pointed to the judge’s split decision as evidence that “reasonable minds disagreed” about this case.

“Anybody who says the courts aren’t political is wrong. Courts are political. Judges are political,” Mr. Murry said. “Major Smith got screwed.”

Mr. Smith, who is Black, filed suit against the city in December, 2018, in U.S. District Court, alleging that racial discrimination led to his termination from the fire department. He initially also filed suit against the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, but later dismissed the fire department from his suit voluntarily.

On April, 16, 2020, U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary ruled that Toledo officials did not racially discriminate against Mr. Smith.

In the initial lawsuit, Mr. Smith said that he was repeatedly discriminated against based on his race during his training, that he was forced to meet higher training requirements than his white counterparts, and that administrators were aware that he was facing discrimination.

According to the appeals court ruling, Mr. Smith failed multiple attempts to complete the ventilation portion of his physical test, which asks that trainees cut a hole in a roof using a chainsaw.

“The Toledo Fire and Rescue Training Academy ... had a policy of dismissing recruits who were unable to perform this skill after the third attempt. Smith, however, was given nine chances to perform this skill, yet he failed every time,” Judge Larsen wrote, noting that it is an undisputed fact that “no other firefighter had ever been given more than the initial three chances to pass.”

Because he did not meet the requirement, Mr. Smith was terminated under then-Chief Luis Santiago’s administration.

The attorney who represented Mr. Smith in his appeal, Norman Abood, did not respond The Blade’s request for comment.

In his complaint, Mr. Smith alleged that his test was rigged, claiming his failure was “manufactured” through the city’s “wholly inadequate” training and testing of him.

“... to succeed on a Title VII claim, [Mr. Smith] has to show that he was treated differently (and worse) than others not of his race; he cannot succeed on a Title VII claim simply by claiming that the level of instruction was generally poor,” Judge Larsen wrote.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin.

In Mr. Smith’s class, there were 30 recruits. Three were Black, two were women, and two were Hispanic. One of the recruits, who is Black, took other employment with the city of Toledo. Of the remaining 29 recruits, 27 passed the vertical ventilation test on the first try. The 28th recruit passed on his second try.

In her opinion, Judge White noted that evidence of past and ongoing discrimination in the department strengthens the inference of discrimination in Mr. Smith’s case.

Since 2014, 80 percent of the recruits who were dismissed from the fire academy were Black, and the remaining 20 percent were Hispanic, Judge White wrote.

She also said that “there is a genuine dispute of material fact about whether the City dismissed Smith from the academy because of his race,” noting later that Mr. Smith presented enough evidence of the discrimination to be presented before a jury.

“... Mr. Smith’s undisputed failures to saw a hole in a roof were not shown to be an attempt by the city to single him out for improper reasons. He was given more opportunities than others. The vague allegations in the complaint of historic racism were not supported by any specific or concrete examples that would have affected Mr. Smith in any manner,” city spokesman Ignazio Messina said in a written statement.