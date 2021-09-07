Alan Wake Remastered is Official and Coming to PC and Xbox and PlayStation

Tomorrow, the latest and second major system update for the PlayStation console will be available for download. It will introduce significant new features. Tomorrow, on September 15 the PlayStation 5 users will be able to download the second major firmware update. The update will bring new major features to the console, including 3D audio for built-in speakers on TVs and the highly anticipated support for M.2 SSDs, while the PS Remote Play mobile app will enable users to stream games not only over Wi-Fi but also using mobile data connections. On Thursday, September 23, there will be an update to the PlayStation App that will enable PlayStation 5 users to share their screens to mobile devices. The PlayStation 4 hasn't been forgotten and the update will introduce, among other things, the ability to view trophies from the PS5 from the player profile on the older console.

