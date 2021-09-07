CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Wake Remastered is Official and Coming to PC and Xbox and PlayStation

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment officially announced Alan Wake Remastered. The title will debut this fall on PC, as well as Sony and Microsoft consoles. Finally, we can write it officially: Alan Wake Remastered will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S this fall. Remedy Entertainment, the studio responsible for the game, didn't provide a specific date, as the final works are still in progress. The title is being developed in cooperation with Epic Games Publishing, and as a result, its PC version will be available only on Epic Games Store. At least at the beginning - in 6 or 12 months the title may also appear on Steam.

Big PlayStation 5 Update Coming Tomorrow With M.2 SSD Support

Tomorrow, the latest and second major system update for the PlayStation console will be available for download. It will introduce significant new features. Tomorrow, on September 15 the PlayStation 5 users will be able to download the second major firmware update. The update will bring new major features to the console, including 3D audio for built-in speakers on TVs and the highly anticipated support for M.2 SSDs, while the PS Remote Play mobile app will enable users to stream games not only over Wi-Fi but also using mobile data connections. On Thursday, September 23, there will be an update to the PlayStation App that will enable PlayStation 5 users to share their screens to mobile devices. The PlayStation 4 hasn't been forgotten and the update will introduce, among other things, the ability to view trophies from the PS5 from the player profile on the older console.
psu.com

Alan Wake Remastered Coming To PS4 & PS5 In October, According To Retailer

Retailer Rakuten has posted up a listing for an as-yet unannounced Alan Wake Remastered for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The website claims that the updated horror classic, which launched for the Xbox 360 back in 2010, will launch on October 5, 2021. Remedy hasn’t announced anything about an Alan Wake Remastered yet, but according to reliable tipster Daniel Ahmad, an official reveal is due soon.
Gematsu

Rakuten Taiwan lists Alan Wake Remastered for PS5, Xbox Series, and PS4

Rakuten Taiwan has listed the unannounced Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series with an October 5 release date. Alan Wake first launched for Xbox 360 in May 2010, followed by PC in February 2012. In July 2019, Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment announced that publishing...
Sam Lake
Collider

'Alan Wake Remastered' Confirmed for This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered is now official after a recent rumor suggesting its return. Remedy Entertainment made the announcement with a post on Sudden Stop. The remastered version is said to have improved visuals and the director's commentary. The game was first launched back in 2010 and became an instant classic.
NME

Store listings suggest ‘Alan Wake’ remaster is coming in October

A remaster of Alan Wake has not been officially confirmed by Remedy Entertainment but it appears that pre-orders for the game have already appeared online. The listings came from industry insider Wario64 who previously found listings of the unannounced remaster and Final Fantasy VII Remake in the Epic Games Store‘s digital backend.
fictiontalk.com

Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed by Sam Lake, Will be Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC

More than 11 years since its initial launch on the Xbox 360, Alan Wake is making its way to a new generation of gamers. Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director, confirmed that the rumored Alan Wake Remastered is indeed real and will be headed to both current and last-gen platforms later this Fall. Expect the game to launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox One X, as well as on the Epic Games Store on PC. The remaster is making its way to PC thanks to an exclusivity deal with Epic, so a Steam version is probably off the table. At least for now.
rockpapershotgun.com

Alan Wake was the first game I upgraded my PC for, and I'd do it again for Alan Wake Remastered

All right folks, hands up: who's ever been excited about that hip new video game, only to find their PC's so old and decrepit that simply trying to turn the camera risks smothering your monitor screen with remnants of your leftover lunch? It's something we've probably all experienced over the years as PC games get ever more demanding, but for me, that game was Alan Wake, Remedy's spooky third-person shooter from the bygone era of 2010, and I'd do it all again to play the newly-announced Alan Wake Remastered, too. Would you?
thumbsticks.com

Alan Wake Remastered is happening, and soon

The oft-rumoured Alan Wake Remastered has broken cover and will come to PlayStation consoles for the first time. We’re not sure if it’s the official Alan Wake Twitter account – it doesn’t have the requisite blue tick – but the account with the handle @AlanWake just, er, woke up for the first time.
Gematsu

Alan Wake Remastered first screenshots

The first screenshots of the newly announced Alan Wake Remastered have been released via the game’s Amazon.co.uk listing (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series / One). Alan Wake Remastered is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall. View the screenshots...
dsogaming.com

Alan Wake – Original vs Remastered Official Comparison Screenshots

Remedy has released the first official comparison screenshots between the original and the remastered versions of Alan Wake. These screenshots showcase the improvements that Remedy has made to this upcoming remaster. As we can see, Alan Wake Remastered features higher-quality 3D models and textures. Moreover, it comes with some additional...
game-debate.com

Alan Wake Remastered PC system requirements are not as demanding as you might think

Remedy Entertainment recently officially confirmed that a remaster of their classic Alan Wake game is in development and launching soon. The recent PlayStation Showcase 2021 gave us a new trailer that also confirmed a release date of October 5th. But how demanding is it? And what kind of hardware will be needed to play it at its best?
gamepressure.com

PS5 Exceeded PlayStation 4 Sales in Japan

The PlayStation 5 needed only nine months to cross the threshold of one million units sold in Japan. Thus, the console is faring better than the PS4. Sony has reasons to be happy. According to the estimates of the Famitsu magazine, more than one million units of PlayStation 5 have already been sold in Japan. This result was achieved in less than ten months since the console's launch in the Land of the Rising Sun.
gamepressure.com

Xbox One Controller Firmware Update Offers Next-gen Speed

Older Xbox One controllers will get a software update that will introduce several features previously only available on the company's next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X/S. Microsoft is preparing a software update for Xbox One controllers that will give them several features present on next-gen hardware, like the Xbox Series X/S. We're mainly talking about significantly reduced latency and improved connectivity. The improvements apply to Bluetooth wireless gamepads, Elite Series 2 and Adaptive Controller.
