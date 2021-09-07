Alan Wake Remastered is Official and Coming to PC and Xbox and PlayStation
Remedy Entertainment officially announced Alan Wake Remastered. The title will debut this fall on PC, as well as Sony and Microsoft consoles. Finally, we can write it officially: Alan Wake Remastered will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S this fall. Remedy Entertainment, the studio responsible for the game, didn't provide a specific date, as the final works are still in progress. The title is being developed in cooperation with Epic Games Publishing, and as a result, its PC version will be available only on Epic Games Store. At least at the beginning - in 6 or 12 months the title may also appear on Steam.www.gamepressure.com
