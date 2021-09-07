CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction In New TikTok

By Ariel King
 6 days ago
Liam Payne took to TikTok to joke about Zayn Malik's departure from One Direction back in 2015.

Music Week

Inside Liam Payne's Veeps showcase: 'There's a lot of talent out there that needs to be seen'

The team behind Liam Payne’s Veeps showcase have spoken exclusively to Music Week about the singer’s platform for new artists. Liam Payne curates the online event featuring his favourite new acts. The ticketed livestreams are broadcast via direct-to-fan platform Veeps, which has become a major platform for artists during the pandemic. Live Nation acquired a majority stake earlier this year.
fangirlish.com

Liam Payne Pulls A Tik Tok Out Of Drafts

There are somethings that make me laugh and somethings that make me fall out of my chair. I never in my life thought that Liam Payne would make me fall out of my chair but here we are. The singer took to Tik Tok and posted a video that legit...
Zedd
Gigi Hadid
Harry Styles
Zayn Malik
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Cosmopolitan

People think Zayn Malik has been banned from the Met Gala

If you've been following the Met Gala for the past few years you would have noticed that supermodel Gigi Hadid always walks the red carpet solo, as she has done since 2016 - the only year that boyfriend Zayn Malik has attended. Well, now people have a theory as to why, after an interview with Zayn from 2018 resurfaced, leading fans to theorise that he may actually have been banned from the event.
femalefirst.co.uk

Liam Payne praises Tom Parker's 'strength' amind cancer battle

Liam Payne is proud of his friend Tom Parker for the strength he's shown amind his battle with a brain tumour. Liam Payne has praised Tom Parker's "strength and courage" amid his battle with a brain tumour. The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker reached out to the former Wanter singer when...
#One Direction#Pov#Edm
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
