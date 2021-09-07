CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

18 Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Sunnyvale Apartment Complex

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vlwp9_0bozCXyk00

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Several apartment units were damaged and more than a dozen people were displaced following a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Sunnyvale Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., the city’s Department of Public Safety tweeted that the fire broke out on the 500 block of East Remington Drive, near the Sunnyvale Community Center.

Three hours later, firefighters said that four apartment units were saved, while another four units had heavy smoke, fire and water damage. At least 18 residents have been displaced.

As of Tuesday morning, the Red Cross was on scene offering the displaced residents aid and temporary housing.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Comments / 1

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
