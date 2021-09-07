The Final Frontier
Space is becoming an increasingly critical operation zone for both commercial and state actors. Rapidly evolving capabilities mean that it is also becoming more congested and competitive than ever before, introducing new threats to defense assets in space. The intelligence community has long played a key role in national security and the defense of U.S. assets. How are they working to remain agile and effective in this increasingly competitive landscape? What technologies and strategies are they using to maintain a tactical advantage?
