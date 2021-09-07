We are at the final frontier. No, I’m not talking about space, but rather the next generation of application security in DevOps pipelines. Not that space tourism should go unnoted – space planes and pilotless spaceships like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin acutely highlight how application security extends beyond the software to the hardware it powers. To get FAA approval, both had to get signoff not just on the safety and security of the hardware, but the software too. Good application security must go beyond analyzing lines of code to include all the things that touch an application to reduce business risk.

