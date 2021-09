Please join us this Saturday, September 11 at Menifee's Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) or virtually for our 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will reflect on the tragic events that took place that day in 2001 and pay tribute to the lives lost. The evening will include guest speakers, including 67th District Assemblymember and retired firefighter Kelly Seyarto, special presentations, and visual tributes. This event is free to the public and open for all ages.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO