Police report serious injuries in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police said at least one person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle.

The Jefferson City Police Department said officers were working at the scene of a major crash on Missouri Boulevard at Ohio Street and asked drivers to avoid the area. Spokesman Lt. David Williams said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and at least one person was injured.

Police closed two eastbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard to investigate the crash. The road reopened at about 11:45 a.m.

Other details were not immediately available.

