Chef Bobby Flay Plans to Expand His ‘Crunchified’ Burgers to Harrah’s Las Vegas

By Bradley Martin
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the same week Bobby Flay launched a new website and social media for his Bobby’s Burgers restaurant, the celebrity chef filed paperwork to bring his fast-casual venture to a second Strip location. Still to be officially announced, Bobby’s Burgers filed permits for an estimated $413,393 build-out at the Harrah's Las Vegas resort, across Las Vegas Boulevard from Flay’s original location inside the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.

