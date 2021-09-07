KVIA An El Paso police officer searches a vehicle involved in a serious crash on the east side.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious vehicle crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators until about 8:30 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers said one of the victims was seriously injured, and the other suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash at this point.

For a live look at traffic conditions, click here .

The post Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2 appeared first on KVIA .