CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2

By Mauricio Casillas
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
KVIA
An El Paso police officer searches a vehicle involved in a serious crash on the east side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MUqb_0boz8f7d00

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious vehicle crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators until about 8:30 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers said one of the victims was seriously injured, and the other suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash at this point.

For a live look at traffic conditions, click here .

The post Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2 appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot dead in northeast El Paso; murder arrest made

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a man was shot and killed in northeast El Paso early Wednesday morning. Police said they had the murder suspect in custody, and identified him as a 28-year-old man. The victim was identified as a 26-year-old man. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the The post Man shot dead in northeast El Paso; murder arrest made appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso police seek to crack down on ‘beer runs,’ open containers

EL PASO, Texas — The city of El Paso is considering two ordinances, both of them concerning alcohol, that the police department says could help with crime prevention.  During this week's City Council meeting, the El Paso Police Department proposed an open container ordinance amendment. Right now, consumption of alcohol or possession of an open The post El Paso police seek to crack down on ‘beer runs,’ open containers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man killed in drunk driving rollover crash

SIERRA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man died in a weekend rollover crash in Sierra County that New Mexico State Police said Monday appeared to be the result of drunk driving. James D. Lara, 57, was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck ran off State Road 59 west of Winston and overturned. State The post Las Cruces man killed in drunk driving rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash kills at least 1 on NM 28 south of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Sunday traffic crash south of Las Cruces claimed at least one life, authorities said. The deadly crash happened along NM Highway 28 at mile marker 9, according to state police. While indicating it was a fatal crash, officers provided no further details surrounding the crash or its cause. The The post Deadly crash kills at least 1 on NM 28 south of Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
El Paso, TX
Accidents
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen dead, 2 hurt in New Mexico drunk driving crash

UPDATE, Sept. 13: LA MESA, New Mexico -- New Mexico authorities confirmed Monday that a 19-year-old El Paso passenger was the fatality victim in a Sunday traffic crash on NM Highway 28, near mile post 9, south of La Mesa. Two other El Paso teens were also injured in that single-car crash that state police The post El Paso teen dead, 2 hurt in New Mexico drunk driving crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 hurt when cars crash into stalled vehicle on I-10 in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- First-responders said a three car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 10 sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along I-10 at McRae in east El Paso. According to first-responders, one vehicle was stalled in the left lane when two other cars crashed into it. One The post 2 hurt when cars crash into stalled vehicle on I-10 in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Caught on video: 12-year-old leads Doña Ana deputies on chase before crashing car

UPDATE, Sept. 14: The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released additional police dash cam video showing a 12-year-old boy leading authorities in a chase in the Las Cruces area after allegedly stealing a vehicle. You can view this latest video in the video player above. ORIGINAL REPORT, Sept. 13: DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New The post Caught on video: 12-year-old leads Doña Ana deputies on chase before crashing car appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Major traffic crash in Upper Valley; number of injured unclear

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were at the scene of a major traffic crash in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday night. There was no immediate word on the number of injuries near the intersection of Doniphan and Mesa. Numerous police and fire units were on scene and authorities had erected red emergency tape blocking The post Major traffic crash in Upper Valley; number of injured unclear appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Loop 375 Near Iron Medics
KVIA ABC-7

2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in weekend El Paso crashes

UPDATE, Sept. 12: El Paso police said Sunday that two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in weekend traffic crashes. Hours after a Saturday crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist at Gateway Boulevard East and N. Copia Street in south-central El Paso (details below in initial report), another motorcycle crash happened in the 9800 block of Gateway The post 2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in weekend El Paso crashes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday night. The incident, described as a hit-and-run, happened at the intersection of Doniphan and Mesa. Numerous police and fire units were on scene and authorities had erected red The post Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Upper Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man crossing Upper Valley street seriously hurt in hit & run

UPDATE, Sept. 11: El Paso police asked for the public's help Saturday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man crossing an Upper Valley street, seriously injuring him. The victim, 60-year-old Alonso Lemus Rodriguez, was hit about 9 p.m. Friday as he was crossing in the 8000 block of N. Mesa Street The post Man crossing Upper Valley street seriously hurt in hit & run appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Inmate sentenced in violent attack on southern New Mexico prison guards

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- One of six inmates involved in a July 2019 attack of two officers at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility has been sentenced. The Dona Ana County District Attorney's Office says Robert Dyment will have eight and a half years added to his existing sentence. Authorities said the attack happened The post Inmate sentenced in violent attack on southern New Mexico prison guards appeared first on KVIA.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KVIA ABC-7

Driver sought in Upper Valley pedestrian hit & run turns self in to police

UPDATE, Sept. 12: EL PASO, Texas — Police on Sunday announced that the driver of a silver Toyota Camry wanted for striking a pedestrian in a hit-and-run case had turned himself into authorities for questioning. Police said the motorist was a 25-year-old El Paso man, but declined to release his identity saying the incident remained The post Driver sought in Upper Valley pedestrian hit & run turns self in to police appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Overgrown weeds on El Paso streets pose cleanup challenge

EL PASO, Texas -- You may have seen all the weed growth along the city of El Paso's road medians, which is due to the recent rains from this year's monsoon season. Those weeds have been taking a back seat to all the other work that city crews are involved in currently, including cleaning up The post Overgrown weeds on El Paso streets pose cleanup challenge appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘Criminal activity’ threat leads to El Paso High School lockdown

EL PASO, Texas -- What officials described as a 'criminal activity' threat led to the lockdown of El Paso High School on Tuesday. An El Paso Independent School District spokesman said the school was "on a brief lockdown due to reports of potential criminal activity on campus." He declined to elaborate further. El Paso police The post ‘Criminal activity’ threat leads to El Paso High School lockdown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

I-10 east shut down near Lordsburg due to rollover crash

LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- Interstate 10 eastbound was completely shut down Tuesday afternoon in the Lordsburg area following a rollover crash. The New Mexico Department of Transportation advised of the closure as of 1:45 p.m. on I-10 east at milepost 42 (Separ). It reopened around 3:30 p.m. An NMDOT spokeswoman said the vehicle rollover happened in a The post I-10 east shut down near Lordsburg due to rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT deploys as police surround central El Paso building

EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso late Wednesday morning as police surrounded a building. El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter buzzed overhead in support of the SWAT operation. Authorities The post SWAT deploys as police surround central El Paso building appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing

EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso on Wednesday as police surrounded a house located next to a bank building following a morning robbery and stabbing in which two men were injured. El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor The post Central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 latest Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- Nine more El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with two of those being breakthrough deaths involving fully vaccinated individuals, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday. Eight of the nine deaths involved people with underlying health conditions; the lone death that didn't involve underlying issues was the The post 2 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 latest Covid deaths appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

22-year-old El Pasoan jailed for robbery, assault after SWAT standoff

UPDATE #2: Police late Friday night identified the man arrested following a central El Paso SWAT standoff earlier in the day as 22-year-old Andrew Elijah Moreno of El Paso. Moreno is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault for a robbery and stabbing that detectives say was gang-related. A 21-year-old victim who was allegedly The post 22-year-old El Pasoan jailed for robbery, assault after SWAT standoff appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy